3 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, three people were shot in a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting happened near Northwest Second Avenue and 18th Street, Saturday night.

Investigators said paramedics transported two men to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Officials said another victim drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are attempting to determine what led up to the shooting.

