MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place in Miami Gardens.

First responders arrived late Saturday night to reports of a shooting near a Checkers restaurant near Northwest 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

“It was a good night until I saw this. It’s scary, we got to do better,” said a witness.

Officials from the Miami Gardens Police Department said that two armed suspects were involved in a shooting, with both sustaining injuries and being transported to a local hospital.

A third victim arrived at a different hospital with injuries.

Police blocked off the restaurant and a nearby gas station with crime scene tape as they searched for clues.

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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