3 hospitalized after shooting in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 19th Avenue and 24th Street, at around 2:50 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the adult victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at an apartment complex, as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Paramedics have taken the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition

Cameras captured an ambulance pulling into the hospital with one of the victims.

At around the same time, a woman was seen running into the hospital entrance with two children.

Officials urge the community to avoid the area extending from Northwest 19th to 24th avenues and between 21st to 24th streets.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.