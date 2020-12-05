3 hospitalized after shooting at US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for a shooting inside the US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay that sent three victims to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired at the shopping center, located at 18901 South Dixie Highway, Saturday afternoon.

#BREAKING @MiamiDadePD investigating a shooting inside US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay. A worker inside the mall sending me this surveillance video of people running for cover after those shots were fired @wsvn #7news pic.twitter.com/nPtSvWU7YM — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) December 5, 2020

According to investigators, at around 1:15 p.m., an argument among shoppers escalated into a physical altercation, firearms were taken out, and there was an exchange of gunfire that left three people injured.

Surveillance video sent in by a worker inside the mall shows a group of people running for cover. Moments later, a man is seen falling to the ground, then crawling away.

Rescue crews transported one victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Another victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials said the third victim transported themselves to Jackson South.

Video posted to Instagram captured a heavy police presence outside of the mall and shoppers walking out.

Police are searching for two red vehicles and two black vehicles that were seen speeding from the area, as they continue to investigate.

Detectives said they are not certain whether or not there are additional victims who were injured during the shootout.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

