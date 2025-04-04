MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed into a channel marker in Biscayne Bay, authorities said.

Miami Beach Police units and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene of the crash near Sunset Islands, Friday afternoon.

According to FWC, a pontoon boat with one operator and eight passengers on board was traveling in the Meloy Channel when it struck a channel marker, at around 12:10 p.m.

Cellphone video shared with 7News captured the damaged vessel with FWC officials investigating the incident.

Soon after, Miami Beach Police officers and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to help.

Rescue crews took the three injured victims to local hospitals for treatment.

7News cameras captured FWC officials leaving Jackson Memorial Hospital.

FWC officials have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

