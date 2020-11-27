3 hospitalized after MDPD cruiser, pickup truck collide in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer and two other people were taken to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided in Doral.

Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash took place at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and 114th Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals with minor injuries, officials said.

