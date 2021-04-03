3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a head-on collision in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 43rd Street, just before 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

Local business owner Bianka Martin, who was nearby at the moment of impact, described what she saw.

“The car was just, I guess, coming the wrong way, because they crossed over the [lanes], crossed over the yellow lining, and went head on to the other car,” she said. “I didn’t go up close to see how many people were in the vehicles and stuff, but it was a really, really bad accident.”

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.