3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two men and one woman to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 132nd Terrace, just after 8:45 p.m.

Officials said one of the male victims has been airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition, and the other two patients have been transported by ground in stable condition.

Investigators said they are searching for a white sedan in connection to the shooting but have provided no further details, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.