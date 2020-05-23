3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 27th Avenue and 95th Street, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported two of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The third victim was taken separately to Hialeah Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

