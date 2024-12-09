NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A carbon monoxide leak forced the evacuation of a hotel in Northwest Miami-Dade and sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including a hazmat unit, responded to the scene of the leak at the Courtyard by Marriott located along the 11500 block of Northwest 105th Street, at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said crews detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide on the upper floors of the hotel. The building was evacuated, and units ventilated the floors.

Paramedics transported three people to local hospitals with minor injuries and assessed three others at the scene.

