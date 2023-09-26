HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat carrying three individuals crashed several miles off Black Point Marina on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from officials and good Samaritans.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., approximately 2 1/2 miles northeast of the marina.

Details regarding the cause of the crash remain unknown at this time.

According to photojournalist Ralph Rayburn, quick-thinking good Samaritans successfully rescued all three occupants from the water.

The victims’ identities and conditions have yet to be disclosed, and the total number of injuries remains uncertain.

A friend of a witness told 7News off camera that he was on the water, saw a splash, went towards the boat and saw it spinning. According to him, he helped the three people that were on board the boat and pulled one person out of the water.

7Skyforce provided aerial coverage of the scene as emergency response teams from various agencies, including the Marine Patrol, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Miami-Dade Police Department, arrived.

Video footage from 7Skyforce also showed a rescue official administering CPR to one of the individuals, as well as a damaged vessel believed to be the one carrying the three individuals.

The friend of the witness also said that the one of the victims was barely moving when he took him out of the water.

In total, three people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the crash.

