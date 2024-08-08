MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a pizza oven reportedly exploded at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Hard Rock Stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where one person was placed on a gurney by rescue crews.

According to fire rescue, two patients were airlifted to a local trauma center, while the third patient was transported to a local area hospital.

Smells of gas were also reported at the stadium and hazmat crews were called to the scene.

The conditions of the three that were hospitalized remain unknown.

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have their first pre-season game at the stadium against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

