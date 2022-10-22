AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.

According to investigators, an Aventura Police officer was sitting in traffic when he received a report that someone had been shot.

“[The officer] arrived, he set up a command post and was able to determine that they have three victims [who] had been involved in a shooting,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre.

The officer arrived at the scene to find the injured victims near Biscayne Boulevard and set up a command post. It’s unclear whether or not the victims were found inside a car.

Paramedics have transported the patients to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Police said the shooting took place between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“At this point, I don’t know if [road rage was] what the motivation was,” said Maestre. “We don’t know what started all of this or where it actually started.”

Investigators believe this incident may have started at a different location, possibly in another jurisdiction.

Police said they are looking for another car in connection to the shooting.

“There is a report of another vehicle that is at large, but we are getting conflicting reports of the description of what that car looks like,” said Maestre.

Officers have shut down the William Lehman Causeway in both directions and the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 192nd and 199th streets while they investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“We’ve also asked Sunny Isles [Police] to prevent any traffic traveling west on William Lehman Causeway, so you’ll have to use either 163rd [Street] or Hallandale Intracoastal,” said Maestre.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

