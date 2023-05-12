KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three fishermen are counting their lucky stars after being rescued from the rough waters off the coast of Key Biscayne. The men were saved Wednesday after their boat capsized southeast of the popular tourist spot near the Fowey Rocks Lighthouse.

According to witnesses, the trio ended up in the water and clung to the hull of the capsized vessel. Fortunately, Miami-Dade police responded quickly to the scene and brought the stranded fishermen back to the safety of the Crandon Park Marina.

The US Coast Guard Air Station Miami also assisted in the rescue efforts by dropping a smoke flare and guiding boats to help with the rescue operation.

All three fishermen were safely pulled from the water without incident and were reported to be in good health.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of boating safety and preparedness when heading out on the water. It is always recommended to wear life jackets and carry safety equipment, such as flares and communication devices, in case of emergency situations.

For more information on safety equipment and safety checks, the US Coast Guard suggests visiting their website.

