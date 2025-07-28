WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Around a dozen people have been displaced after a massive fire broke out at the Miccosukee Reservation in West Miami-Dade.

Video shared with 7News showcased an aerial view of the blaze that first broke out at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Eighth Street.

Over 25 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-alarm blaze, locating three structures fully engulfed by flames with a possible extension to nearby vehicles.

Crews quickly began a fire attack to extinguish the flames and protect adjacent homes and vehicles.

Five structures, including three homes and two government buildings, were damaged. Historic artwork was lost in the flames, totaling a loss of millions of dollars.

“What we have lost there is a lot of history in terms of the patchwork and the sewing that has been done over the decades,” said Curtis Osceola.

“A total of five structures, and several vehicles, were involved. coupled with the complexity of the powerlines that actually collapsed, preventing firefighters from advancing hose lines through the adjacent structures,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah.

“We as a community are devasted,” said Miccosukee Tribe Chief Chairman Talbert Cypress. “Much was lost. Culture and resilience thrives within our people and we are thankful that no one was hurt. Our community stands ready to rebuild, to create new memories and new history at the Tiger Camp.”

At last check, there are no reports of injuries.

The fire has since been placed under control. The cause is under investigation.

According to the tribe, the fire was sparked by a kitchen fire.

