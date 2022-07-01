HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for three people who, they said, robbed a bank in Hialeah.

The FBI on Thursday released pictures of the subjects who, they said, entered the Wells Fargo branch in the area of West 68th Street and 11th Avenue, just before 9:40 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the trio, seen dressed like construction workers, displayed weapons and demanded money from an employee.

Authorities said they took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident or the subjects’ whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

