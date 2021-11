SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been forced out following a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Flames charred part of a kitchen and damaged the roof of a home near Southwest 180th Street and 149th Avenue, Wednesday.

Three adults were displaced by the fire.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.