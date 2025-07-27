MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took three people into custody after an overnight armed carjacking in Miami ended in a smashing stop and a bailout.

Cameras captured a Miami Police SWAT team swarming a neighborhood near Southwest 22nd Avenue and Fourth Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said a woman dialed 911 to alert police that her silver 2019 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen by three armed subjects.

“Probably three Hispanic teenagers. One of them was wearing a white jacket; the other two are wearing black jackets. They’re all wearing black pants or shorts,” a police officer is heard saying in radio transmissions.

Police said the carjacking took place near Southwest 17th Avenue and Fifth Street, and the thieves didn’t get away with just the sedan.

“The took some jewelry, female’s purse. The vehicle does have front left fender damage,” a police officer is heard saying in radio transmissions.

But the trio didn’t make it too far with the sotlen goods. They lost of crontrol of the Elantra and slammed into an unoccpuoed building near 22nd Avenue and Fourth Street.

Surveillance video captured two of the subjects running away from the car.

Police and the SWAT team shut down th area for a couple of hours, but it wasn’t long until they located and apprehended the thieves.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear whether or not the subjects have been arrested and what charges they may be facing.

