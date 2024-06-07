MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after a murder-suicide left two adults and a child dead.

The shooting happened outside a Chase Bank branch at the Meadows shopping plaza at the corner of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road.

Miami-Dade Police said they received the emergency call just before 7:40 a.m. Friday morning, simultaneously an on-duty uniformed Miami-Dade Police Department Sergeant of the Kendall District was driving South bound when he heard gunshots coming from an area nearby.

“As he was driving South bound at 152 Avenue approaching Bird Road, he heard gun shots,” said Detective Luis Sierra, a public information officer with the Miami-Dade Police Dept. “We

Cellphone video shared with 7News by a witness shows the moment the man opened fire at the woman and the child inside a minivan. The witness immediately alerted the officer passing by.

“Hey they just killed someone. They’re shooting over there,” witnesses are heard saying in the video.

Another video showing MDP zeroing in at the Chase bank. After locating the incident the sergeant discovered a woman and a child deceased inside the minivan, and a male deceased on the passenger side of the van.

7Skyforce showed an aerial view of the plaza, where the minivan was shot up and seen parked near a Chase ATM with its doors open. Another unidentified SUV was parked next to it.

During a briefing later Friday morning, Detective Luis Sierra confirmed that the male driving the unidentified SUV pulled next to the woman driving the minivan while she was in line at the ATM and opened fire, ultimately killing her and the child in the backseat, then turning the gun on himself.

“It appears to be that he opened fire on the minivan and then opened fire on himself,” said Sierra.

At this time their identities, age, and relationship have not been disclosed, but MDP believes the shooting was targeted.

“We don’t know the familial ties. Homicide is on scene, they are investigating, hopefully we’ll have some more information later on today,” Sierra said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one firearm has been recovered, but there’s a possibility for another.

What led up to the shooting remains unknown, but homicide investigators are on scene and investigating.

