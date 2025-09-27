SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are dead, including two kids, following a fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue just after 6 p.m., Friday.

Authorities arrived to find a demolished black Lexus sedan and a gray GMC SUV with heavy back-end damage. The driver of the Lexus and a child passenger died in the crash. A child passenger in the GMC was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where they later died. All other occupants were transported with serious injuries.

Authorities temporarily shut down all traffic on Quail Roost Drive for several hours while they investigated the circumstances that led to the crash.

