NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that left three people dead in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of 12240 NE 5th Ave., Monday afternoon.

“It’s gonna be a person shot. Now they’re advising, possibly three persons shot at 12240 NE 5 Ave,” said a dispatcher on Broadcastify police scanner.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a white tarp covered at least two bodies. Officers armed with guns were also seen entering a building.

Police Activity in the are of NE 123 Street and NE 5 Avenue. Please stay out of the area. There are no threats to the North Miami community. pic.twitter.com/I2QHrOHMyi — North Miami PD (@NorthMiamiPD) November 13, 2023

According to officials, they received a call that a man went to his backyard after claiming people were after him. The man then allegedly shot three people.

An air rescue helicopter was requested.

7News cameras captured rescue crews putting the third victim inside the helicopter, who was transport them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The victim has since succumbed to their injuries.

Family members said that the shooting was caused by a neighbor dispute. They were watching 7News, learned about the shooting and immediately rushed to the scene.

“Three people were shot, one’s my uncle, two are my cousins, and all I know it some neighbors or something, dispute, that’s as much as I know,” Kassandra Rivera said. “I saw it on the news, my cousin called my mom and then we just rushed over here.”

According to Rivera, the deceased were identified as Frank Rivera, Jeremy Rivera and Hector Rivera

Police now have a triple homicide on their hands and said they’re already talking to the person who fired the shots.

“Everyone that may have been involved is in police custody,” an officer said.

The area was blocked by officials for several hours, but officials have since left the scene.

As of Monday night, police have not confirmed the reason for the shooting.

