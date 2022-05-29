NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on State Road 836 in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue, when it crashed into an SUV around 11:20 p.m., Saturday

The Lexus lost control and crashed into the median guardrail. The Lexus drove through the guardrail and crashed into a tree in the center grassy area.

“This is not a typical accident with this severity, but we do run accidents on the highway all the time, particularly when the roads are wet,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

Authorities confirmed two woman died at the scene of the crash. A third woman was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she later died.

Two men were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash still remains unclear.

Roads have since re-opened.

