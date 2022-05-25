MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men and a woman have died after a car slammed into a duplex Miami, injuring two people inside the home, police said.

City of Miami Police released the identities of the three people who were killed as Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22, and Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Third Place, at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the car was traveling westbound on 82nd Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a duplex in the area. The car flipped over and became engulfed by flames.

7News cameras captured the car laying on its roof.

“It was a big hit. It was a big hit, and then, once we looked, we saw the fire, automatically we called the cops,” said a neighbor. “Me and my wife was sleeping. We looked out our window, and then we saw the car on fire, and we couldn’t tell if it hit the house. We automatically called the cops. Before we even looked, we called the cops.”

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze, but a man and a woman were already deceased inside the vehicle.

“Two of the occupants were still trapped inside of the vehicle when we first arrived, and once we were able to extinguish the fire, we were able to remove the other two occupants, and unfortunately they were pronounced deceased here on the scene,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

The third man who was in the vehicle was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jacner Surlin, 23, said his older brother and three others were sleeping inside the duplex when the front wall collapsed.

“What woke me up was the wall,” Surlin said. “When it dropped on me. I was sleeping. It just wake me up. Then I see the fire.”

“Because of the amount of damage that was caused by the impact, the building department is here to determine whether or not the unit is safe to reoccupy,” said Carroll.

That neighbor said this crash was not the first in the area they have witnessed.

A couple of other neighbors mentioned vehicles have driven into their gates and homes before.

Two people who live in the duplex were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Five people living at the duplex are now without a home.

Police are sorting out what caused the horrific crash.

“It’s still too early to determine where exactly they were coming from, but it does appear that speed is a factor in this accident,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

As for the deceased victims, investigators said, Bucceri was from Oklahoma and the men were South Florida residents.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family, as they have been temporarily displaced.

