3 dead, 1 hospitalized after driver fleeing from police veers into Homestead canal

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after, police said, a driver who fled from a traffic stop in Homestead veered into a canal.

A Homestead Police officer reported attempting on two occasions to pull over a car with four people inside, early Saturday morning.

Both times, investigators said, the driver stopped but turned off the headlights and took off, with police in pursuit.

Officers later found the car in a canal near the 2900 block of East Palm Drive.

Three of the occupants did not survive.

A fourth person was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they located three males and one female but have not identified them, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.