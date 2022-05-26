NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three crooks who broke into a clothing store in North Miami through the roof of the business.

Surveillance video captured one of the crafty crooks, his legs dangling before he started to climb down an aisle at Purple Carpet along Northwest 119th Street, early Thursday morning.

The subject is seen attempting to cover his face.

The store’s owner, Gary Malik, said this was the beginning of a three-hour stealing spree.

“Whoever it was, they either shopped in the store, or they know a little more than they should,” he said.

Malik said it’s clear the subject first captured on the security footage was not acting alone.

Surveillance cameras recorded what appears to be two other people roaming around the store during the overnight break-in.

“It looked like they were very particular in the product that they were selecting,” said Malik.

One subject even slipped into new clothes.

“They came behind the counter, grabbed four or five Jordans that haven’t been released yet and even a few G-Shock watches,” said Malik.

Malik showed how the burglars got into his store nearly undetected. He wished the motion detectors inside had only gone off sooner as he had gotten the alert at 3:00 a.m.

“The moment I stepped into the stock room, boom, seen like shoes. Crazy.” said Malik.

The trio left a lot to clean up after. There’s insulation all over brand-new shoes, and boxes were tossed onto the floor.

“It was just a mess,” said Malik.

What made matters worse, the business owner said, is that Memorial Day weekend is a big deal for his store.

“To do all that just to get clothes, you know, to come through the roof and literally cut a hole out through the roof just to get clothes was kind of surprising,” said Malik.

He believes he’s out about $25,000, which includes the value of the pricey stolen merchandise and the cost of fixing the roof.

“You just got to move on; things happen. Unfortunately, it happened to us today, but you’ve just got to move on,” said Malik. “Of course it hurts, taking a hit like that, especially [before] a weekend, it hurts. You just have to move on. We’re still open.”

Malik said he will be giving a reward of $2,000 of his own money, to those who help lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this break-in or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

