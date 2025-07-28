MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four children have been transported to local hospitals after a sailboat reportedly sank in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the boat sinking near Hibiscus Island just before noon, Monday.

Officials said the call initially came in as a report of a submerged vessel, sparking a large first responder presence. Fireboats and air rescue crews responded to the scene, where at least two people were pulled from the water.

The victims were transported to command posts behind a home on Hibiscus Island as officials arrived to administer CPR. They were seen being inspected by fire rescue units from both Miami Beach and the county.

According to police, three children were transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. One was transported to JMH in stable condition. According to officials, all victims are between the ages of eight and 12.

Two other people, an adult female and another child, were also on the boat; however they were not transported.

Residents tell 7News that a sailing school typically carries out lessons in Biscayne Bay.

Down the street, at East Third Court, units with several agencies were on the scene assisting in rescue efforts.

According to the City of Miami Beach, all the victims have been accounted for.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are currently unclear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken the lead in this investigation.

