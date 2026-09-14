MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three construction workers and a driver to the hospital after a crane collapsed on top of several cars in Miami’s Brickell section, igniting a fire, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the corner of Brickell Bay Drive and Southeast 12th Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

About two hours later, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia provided more details about the collapse, which left two construction workers trapped.

“The crane had fallen on top of a construction box, where there were a 27 and 29-year-old contruction worker trapped inside,” he said.

Investigators said the crane damaged three vehicles: two parked cars and a BMW SUV that was traveling southbound.

Hevia said the woman who was behind the wheel of the SUV saw the falling crane and was able to escape from the fiery scene.

“To be able to see the crane falling, pull the car in reverse and pop out of the back while the car’s on fire, really incredible,” he said.

Hevia explained that first responders faced a scene with several moving parts.

“It was a very complex scene with a fire that was occurring, our crews were putting out the fire, and our technical rescue team [was] working simultaneously to cut through the CONEX box, the construction box, and they were able to successfully extricate the two victims.”

Hevia said crews also came to the rescue of the crane’s operator.

“The crane operator jumped out of the crane when it was tipping over,” he said.

Paramedics transported the three construction workers to Ryder Trauma Center with minor injuries. 7News cameras captured one of the victims as he was wheeled into the hospital.

The woman who was behind the wheel of the BMW was taken to Mercy Hospital, also with minor injuries.

“That fact that we were able to cut [the construction workers] out and extricate them out with minor injuries is remarkable,” said Hevia.

No one was inside the two parked cars that were damaged.

The collapse also caused a diesel spill, so Brickell Bay Drive will remain closed to traffic while crews clean up the spill and remove the vehicles involved. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

What caiused the crane to collapse remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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