3 children, mother hospitalized after crash involving stolen SUV in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman and her three children to the hospital after they were injured in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade involving a stolen SUV, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 66th Street, just after 2:10 p.m., Saturday.

Witnesses said a white BMW sedan was driving down 22nd Avenue and had the green light when it collided with a dark colored Subaru SUV that was heading down 66th Street.

Inside the BMW, police said, was the 36-year-old mother and three children, ages 6, 10 and 11.

Investigators said the Subaru was stolen, and at least three people were inside at the time of the crash.

Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer captured the chaotic moments after the crash. The footage shows five children and two adults who appeared to have been involved in the crash covered in blood, as well as good Samaritans rendering aid.

Area resident Staci Clemons was shocked by the violent crash.

“One of the little boys’ face was split, so it’s real tragic, real bad,” she said.

Clemons said the woman had to be extricated from the BMW.

“One lady had to get cut out of the car, so it’s really bad,” she said.

Witnesses told police they saw two people get out of the Subaru and run away.

Police detectives and traffic investigators have responded to the scene. They placed several markers on the ground near the vehicles involved.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said the mother’s condition is unknown, the 6-year-old is in critical but stable condition, and the other children are expected to be OK.

“We’ve gotta say prayers for them, and I really uphold, and I wish everybody else upholds, the prayers for those kids,” said Clemons.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.