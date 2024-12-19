MIAMI (WSVN) - Three Venezuelan men are facing federal charges connected to a high-end robbery in Miami’s Design District, federal prosecutors said.

Ildemar Jose Chirinos-Torres, Briann Ricardo Hernandez-Castillo, Larry Junior Mendez-Ruiz, Alejandro Moises, and Raynner Jorland Pacheco-Sandoval are accused of conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, carrying out the robbery, and using firearms during the crime.

According to authorities, the group targeted wealthy victims in the Design District on Dec. 15, 2023.

Chirinos-Torres and Hernandez-Castillo allegedly robbed a tourist at gunpoint of a luxury watch valued at up to $100,000.

Undercover detectives monitoring the area followed the suspects, and Chirinos-Torres reportedly fired multiple rounds at one detective, who was unharmed.

Mendez-Ruiz is accused of helping Chirinos-Torres and Hernandez-Castillo after they abandoned their getaway vehicle, while Moises allegedly served as the getaway driver, and Pacheco-Sandoval acted as a lookout, identifying victims wearing high-end jewelry.

The suspects reportedly traveled in and out of Florida to carry out the crime.

Mendez-Ruiz, Moises, and Pacheco-Sandoval are being held without bond pending trial.

Chirinos-Torres and Hernandez-Castillo have not yet made their initial court appearances.

