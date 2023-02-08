NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been hospitalized following a chaotic crash on a Miami bridge.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where traffic has been backed up along the westbound lanes of the Northeast 79th Street bridge, Wednesday.

Three cars appeared to have somehow collided with each other.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and treated five people for injuries.

Four people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

The other person was transported to North Shore Medical Center in stable condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a 3 car crash with serious injuries, 79 Street Causeway has been closed in both directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. MV pic.twitter.com/maYxrpvtoT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2023

Due to the crash, the 79th Street Causeway has been closed in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

