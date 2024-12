MIAMI (WSVN) - Several capybaras made their debut at Jungle Island in Miami.

The South Florida landmark introduced three new baby capybaras.

Only a month old, the natively South American herbivores will not stay small for long and will eventually weigh up to 150 pounds.

While the babies are unnamed, a contest is underway to decide on what to call them.

