SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bunch of babies made their much-anticipated Zoo debut.

Three African antelopes were born at Zoo Miami over the last two weeks.

After successfully completing their neonatal exams on Monday, the calves were introduced and were allowed to roam in their new habitats with their parents and other members of the herd.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.