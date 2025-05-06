MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were arrested on human trafficking charges during a law enforcement sting targeting sexual predators ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, authorities announced Tuesday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrests were part of “Operation Grease Monkey,” which took place from Tuesday to Thursday of last week and focused on preventing human trafficking involving minors.

“The ugly crime of human trafficking is made even more dreadful when the intended victims are children,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Fortunately, as this joint effort shows, the Miami-Dade law enforcement community is united to fight such predators.”

Daniel Xavier Oneil, 27; Tito Xavier Gutierrez, 38; and Tangir Jamil Riman, 27, were each charged with human trafficking of a minor, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, and using an electronic device to solicit a parent to consent to sexual conduct with a child.

Investigators said the suspects responded to a prostitution ad placed by detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. During conversations, they were told that a 12- and 14-year-old girl were available for sex in exchange for money.

Authorities said each man agreed to specific acts with one of the minors, then met with an undercover detective posing as a pimp, exchanged money, and were arrested after being handed a hotel room key and attempting to enter the room.

No actual minors were involved in the operation.

