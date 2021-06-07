SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made three arrests hours after a shooting and crash following a graduation party at a strip mall in Kendall, but it remains unclear whether the teens were involved in the incident that left three people dead, including a corrections officer.

Officers took 19-year-old Quantayvius McCutchen, 17-year-old Yahtayvius McCutchen and 19-year-old Keyshad Richardson into custody on Sunday.

Investigators said the arrests follow a pursuit by officers hours after Sunday morning’s shooting outside of the Hookah Inn at a shopping plaza near Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting in front of the hookah lounge, at around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators said someone from inside one or two cars fired at the crowd that had gathered outside as a graduation party was coming to an end.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III said the gun violence needs to stop.

“This violence is very random throughout our community,” he said.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the Hookah Inn.

Police said at least five people were injured, and a woman was killed. She was identified as Tyleisha Taylor, who had been working with the Florida Department of Corrections since 2020.

Detectives said two other victims were killed as they tried to get away. The two were in a car that sped off and crashed into a wall at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus across the street.

“We’re still trying to see what is their relation in this shooting,” said Ramirez. “What we do know is that inside that car with the victims, there’s a firearm.”

A man who spoke with 7News said his brother was in the car. He identified his sibling as 18-year-old Kheem.

Police said the suspects who were arrested staked out the Hookah Inn, and after a while they headed to the Florida Turnpike.

Near the Southwest 312th Street exit, police said, the trio spotted a car with people they recognized from the graduation party and opened fire, injuring at least one person inside the vehicle.

The suspects appeared in bond court on Monday. They face attempted murder charges and are being held without bond.

However, police have not been able to connect them to the the drive-by shooting outside the Hookah Inn.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed one of the people involved is currently enrolled with the district.

Arthur Spiegel’s law firm is located a few doors down from the Hookah Inn.

“I’ve been right here for eight years,” he said.

He said he’s never experienced any problems while working at the shopping center.

“I never would have expected to hear anything like that,” he said.

Since the shooting, Code Enforcement officials have issued thousands of dollars in fines to the Hookah Inn, including for failure to maintain a building or structure in safe condition.

In a video message posted Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared her frustration at the increase in gun violence.

“They happen on the street, they happen in public places. It just doesn’t stop,” she said.

If you have any information on the shootings outside the Hookah Inn or on the Turnpike, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

