3 arrested in Miami Beach at protest calling for reopening of beaches

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested three people at a protest on South Beach calling for the reopening of local beaches.

According to Miami Beach Police, the trio were given several opportunities to leave, Saturday afternoon, but they refused to do so.

One of the demonstrators taken into custody, 33-year-old Kimberly Falkenstine, faces charges that include trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

Falkenstine was arrested just two weeks ago on similar charges after participating in another reopening rally.

She is being held on $2,500 bond.

