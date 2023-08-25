NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspects behind a series of package thefts in Northwest Miami-Dade, where a porch pirate disguised as an Amazon worker made off with packages, have been arrested.

Sulema Betancourt Hernandez, 39, of Miami, Margareth Ginjaume-Hernandez, 33, and Lazaro Roberto Lopez-Sarduy, 34, both from Hialeah, were arrested in connection with the thefts, Thursday.

On August 16, the trio was recorded on video surveillance engaging in numerous instances of package theft from homes. They wore Amazon vests while committing the crimes.

According to the arrest forms, on Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Crime Suppression Team arrested Betancourt Hernandez. When they conducted a search inside a vehicle registered under her name, officers found two Amazon vests.

Betancourt Hernandez, who works as an Amazon Flex employee, was taken into custody and later admitted to facilitating the crime by providing access to stolen packages, the vehicle and the Amazon vests. She faces multiple charges, including grand theft and involvement in the criminal activity.

Ginjaume-Hernandez and Lopez-Sarduy, who were accomplices in the thefts, were also taken into custody by officers.

Both were identified as occupants of the same vehicle during the crimes.

Police said Lopez-Sarduy tried to evade arrest on an electric scooter but was later captured and charged with resisting arrest in addition to grand theft charges.

