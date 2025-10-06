SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a street takeover that left members of a Southwest Miami- Dade neighborhood shaken and concern for their lives and properties.

Driver, 19-year-old Joshua Cuevas-Gomez, and passengers 18-year-old Alex Hernandez-Jimenez and 20-year-old Jamil Segueira-Esquivel are facing charges of drag racing that impedes traffic on a highway after being involved in this weekend’s street takeover.

According to an arrest report, Cuevas-Gomez was observed spinning a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed without any regard for spectators that were standing within close proximity of the vehicle.

Cuevas-Gomez and his two passengers were taken into custody after MDSO deputies conducted a traffic stop.

But the trio were in one of the nearly 60 cars observed participating in the stunt.

Doorbell cameras captured the loud echoes of screeching tires, revving engines, and blaring sirens from various angles in the 1500 block of Southwest 102nd Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We didn’t know what was happening. Actually, we were scared to come outside,” said resident Ken Varela.

“At some point, it almost sounded like something was in the house,” said resident Hector Canciano. “It sounded loud, popping noises. Yeah, almost likeof there was, like, a carnival.”

While drivers pulled off the dangerous stunts, other partakers were seen running across residents’ lawn and wrecking havoc in the usually quiet neighborhood.

“We saw a whole bunch of cars lined up on the street, and there was some – I guess they were shooting out fireworks,” he said. “It was pretty crazy.”

MDSO deputies quickly responded to the scene and put and end to the reckless and lawless street takeovers.

The end of the revelry left residents relieved but on high alert.

“If they lose control, you know, they go into someone’s house, so it’s very scary,” said Varela.

All three individuals arrested are being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It’s unclear if anymore arrest will be made in connection to the street takeover.

