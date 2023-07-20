FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A dispute between two groups led to a shooting at a Walmart in Florida City leaving one person dead and another injured. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Police took three suspects into custody.

The shooting suspect was identified as 25-year-old Steve Lestin.

Also taken into custody were Jimari Hodge and Roberto Acevedo. They were charged with battery and are believed to have instigated the fight that ultimately led to the shooting.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at a nail salon located inside the retail giant at 33501 S. Dixie Highway.

Upon arrival, police found two individuals with gunshot wounds and immediately transported them to Jackson South Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

Wednesday night, police identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez. Officials said he was one of the six people involved in the altercation.

The surviving victim, a bystander during the shooting was identified as Alan Donla, 72, he is OK and was released from the hospital.

“What we do know is that … there was an altercation amongst two groups, three individuals on each side, where these individuals had some type of altercation amongst each other,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “It escalated into a physical altercation where one of them produced a firearm, discharged it, striking these two individuals.”

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a third person required medical attention after hitting her head during the chaos.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police.“

Paramedics treated five other people at the scene for minor cuts and scrapes.

The store has since been reopened and the suspects are expected to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

It remains unknown what started the argument between the two groups. Police are investigating and want to speak to the other people involved.

