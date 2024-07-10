MIAMI (WSVN) - Three adults have been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Miami, according to police.

Charlene Webster, 59, Nancy Severe, 43, and Titato Clarke, 40, were taken into custody following the incident on Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m. at an apartment on 200 Northwest 17th Street.

City of Miami Police initially responded to the scene after reports of a gunshot.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were informed by Clarke, the victim’s father, that a loud pop was heard from the children’s room.

Clarke reportedly told officers that he discovered his daughter, identified as Taliyan Clarke, suffering from a gunshot wound and transported her to Holtz Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Despite emergency surgery, the girl was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.

The three adults, who were responsible for supervising the victim, gave inconsistent statements about the shooting, according to the arrest report.

Titato, who, police said, has a history of 12 felony convictions, initially provided multiple conflicting accounts of the event.

According to the arrest report, a search of the apartment revealed a .40 caliber casing and a Glock handgun wrapped in a scarf and blanket in the children’s bedroom, along with large pools of blood consistent with the shooting.

Webster, the victim’s paternal grandmother, and Severe, Clarke’s romantic partner, who shares three children with him, were also residents of the apartment at the time.

All three adults were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18.

