FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A dispute between two groups led to a shooting at a Walmart in Florida City that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Police took three suspects into custody.

The shooting suspect was identified as 25-year-old Steve Lestin. Detectives said he confessed to pulling the trigger.

Lestin faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted felony murder.

Also taken into custody were 20-year-old Roberto Acevedo and 21-year-old Jimari Hodge. They were charged with battery and are believed to have instigated the fight that ultimately led to the shooting.

Wednesday night, police identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez. Officials said he was one of the six people involved in the altercation.

The surviving victim, a bystander during the shooting, was identified as 72-year-old Alan Donla.

Thursday afternoon, Lestin appeared before Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, his home, school and place of employment at all times,” said Glazer. “Also, stay away from the Walmart.”

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at a nail salon located inside the retail giant, located at 33501 S. Dixie Highway.

“I was crazy. It was like somebody, they went crazy, screaming and everything, kids crying,” said witness Johnny Pacheco.

Moments before the chaos, detectives said, Acevedo, Hodge and Lestin went up to Baez and other people he was with “and began a fight with them, striking them about their bodies with their fists repeatedly.

That’s when things escalated.

Upon arrival, police found two individuals with gunshot wounds and immediately transported them to Jackson South Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

Police said a bullet hit Donla in the foot. 7News has confirmed he is out of the hospital and is recovering at home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a third person required medical attention after hitting her head during the chaos.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police.“

Paramedics treated five other people at the scene for minor cuts and scrapes.

The store has since reopened. Thursday afternoon, a Florida City Police officer was seen standing in front of the nail salon where the shooting happened.

Shoppers said they feel a little uneasy.

“I’m scared because I’m busy here. I come here to [do] shopping, you know, food. It’s horrible,” said a customer.

It remains unknown what started the argument between the two groups. Police are investigating and want to speak to the other people involved.

Lestin remains in jail with no bond.

