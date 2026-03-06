NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people suspected of attempting to commit multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Pinecrest were arrested following a bailout in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Working with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in a coordinated response, Pinecrest Police officers took the trio into custody after they fled from a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz, with help from MDSO’s Aviation Unit, in the area of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 117th Avenue, Friday morning.

Hours later, cameras captured the Mercedes and an MDSO cruiser being towed away from the scene.

Detectives believe the subjects may be connected to several other incidents involving vehicles in the region. They are attempting to determine the full scope of the subjects’ activities, as they continue to investigate.

Officials with Pinecrest Police remind residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables from view and report any suspicious activity.

