NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested and then transported to the hospital after a police pursuit ended in a rollover crash.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car that was reportedly involved in a burglary crash in the area of Northwest 98th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

During that attempt, the subjects fled in the car and began a police pursuit that ended with the subjects crashing the car at Northwest 95th Street and 27th Avenue.

7Skyforce captured the trail of damage left behind by the crash that occurred in the area. One of the cars was flipped on its side and another vehicle crashed into the fence of a nearby auto store.

Deputies quickly removed the subjects from the car and took them into custody.

Officials also found a rifle and handgun inside the car.

All three people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No deputies were injured.

The car flipped onto its side has since been up righted and placed on a tow truck.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

