SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department arrested three suspects after a reported home burglary and police pursuit.

Police responded to a Southwest Miami-Dade residence located on Southwest 83rd Court near 78th Street about a burglary.

According to the police, three subjects arrived in a Dodge Charger and jumped the fence of the residence to burglarize a vehicle.

The armed homeowner confronted the subjects and discharged his firearm. The subjects fled in the Charger and went north on the Palmetto.

MDPD Aviation Unit located the vehicle traveling Northbound on SR-826, which was jammed as officers tried to get the suspects into custody. Florida Highway Patrol assisted and strategically disabled the vehicle.

The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and jumped over a fence running away in different directions. FHP troopers were able to chase them down and arrest them in the area of NW 68th Street and NW 77th Avenue.

In the video you see one trooper draw his gun in an effort to stop the suspects.

Three subjects were taken into custody without incident. It is unclear what charges they will face.

The Palmetto has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

