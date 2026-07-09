DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men have been arrested after Doral police said they attacked a man inside a nightclub and tried to steal a diamond chain valued at approximately $240,000.

Sadien Alexis Menacove, 34, Manuel Antonio Barrios, 25, and Yoan E. Guzman Bango, 33, are charged in connection with the June 28 incident at Pink Pony, a nightclub in the 7900 block of Northwest 33rd Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim had stayed behind to pay his tab after his friends left the club when Menacove, whom he knew as “Sadien,” allegedly approached him and invited him into the men’s restroom, telling him he “only wanted to speak with him” and that the conversation was “for no other purpose.”

Police said once the victim entered the restroom, Menacove allegedly shoved him toward a stall where three to four other men were waiting.

Investigators said the group repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, knocking him to the floor before continuing the attack.

During the assault, detectives said the victim heard one of the suspects yell, “La cadena,” Spanish for “the chain,” as the group allegedly tried to rip the 10-karat, 2,000-gram diamond chain from around his neck.

Fearing it would be stolen, the victim told police he held onto the chain while curling into a defensive position as the suspects pulled on it.

Investigators said security guards rushed into the restroom and broke up the attack, escorting the victim toward the exit.

As he was leaving, Barrios and Guzman Bango allegedly grabbed the chain again and tried to pull it from the victim’s neck before he escaped and called police.

The chain was not stolen.

Police said the victim suffered bruises, cuts and injuries to his face, shoulders, arms and neck that were consistent with the attempted removal of the chain.

Surveillance video from inside the club allegedly corroborated the victim’s account by showing Menacove leading him toward the restroom and the co-defendants pulling on the chain near the exit while security intervened.

Authorities said the three men each face one count of attempted strong-arm robbery and one count of battery.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $2,500 on the attempted strong-arm robbery charge and $1,000 on the battery charge for each defendant.

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