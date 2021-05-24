3 arrested after police discover firearms during traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police made a disturbing discovery in the form of firepower.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday near 15th Street and Euclid Avenue after a vehicle ran a red light.

Several firearms were found in the car, along with a black ski mask.

Nicholas Fuller, Dallas Green and Brian Connard were all arrested and face felony weapon charges.

All of the suspects are from out-of-state, one of them a convicted felon.

None of them had a concealed weapons permit at the time.

