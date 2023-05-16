HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a violent fight inside the gym at South Dade Senior High School right before the afternoon bell was set to go off.

The fight occurred on May 8, and a 29-second video showed one kid slamming another student against the gym floor.

District officials said the interaction between the two students started earlier in the day after one student recorded another student in a bathroom at the school. The victim pleaded for him to delete that picture or video.

According to district officials, things escalated in the gym after the victim asked once again for the students to delete it.

Authorities said that’s when the video showed the fight that broke out between five students against three.

The two groups involved had not interacted before the day of the attack.

District officials said the victims getting attacked in the video haven’t been in the U.S. very long. The video was blurred because the victims expressed fear of repercussions.

In a statement, they told 7News in part, “This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home.”

7News learned as a result of the fight, three students were arrested and others are facing serious disciplinary action.

It is unknown what charges the students arrested will face.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.