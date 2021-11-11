HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men in connection to an armed robbery outside of a Hialeah home that sent a man to the hospital after he accidentally cut himself with glass.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the home, located along West 23rd Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

The home has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, as officers were seen speaking with one person in the driveway.

According to investigators, the subjects approached four victims as they were arriving home and robbed them at gunpoint.

Police said they grabbed several valuables before they fled the scene.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said they had received reports of a man with gunshot wounds. First responders arrived to find a man with deep lacerations to his neck and hand.

Detectives said the man was one of the victims who was injured when he cut himself with broken glass while trying to run into his home.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Cameras also showed family members as they arrived at the orange residence.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.