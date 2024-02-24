NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took three people into custody after they set up a perimeter in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 101st Street, Friday night, as a police helicopter hovered above.

Detectives said they spotted a car involved in a robbery.

Moments later, police said, the driver of the vehicle took off, hitting a detective’s vehicle. The people inside then bailed out.

Officers located and apprehended all three occupants shortly after.

The detective whose vehicle was hit was not hurt.

