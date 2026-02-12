NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested and then transported to the hospital after they crashed their vehicle, resulting in a rollover.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car that was reportedly involved in a burglary crash in the area of Northwest 98th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

During that attempt, the subjects fled in the car and ended crashing the car blocks away at Northwest 95th Street and 27th Avenue.

Cellphone video captured the moments before the crash, showing a white sedan fleeing from several unmarked deputy vehicles.

7Skyforce captured the trail of damage left behind by the crash that occurred in the area. A silver SUV was flipped on its side and the white sedan had crashed into the fence of an auto store.

Deputies quickly removed the subjects from the white sedan and took them into custody. The female driver in the SUV was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The three subjects were also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials also found a rifle and handgun inside the car.

No deputies were injured.

Both cars involved in the crash have been placed on a tow truck.

The circumstances that led to the initial traffic stop prior to the crash remains unclear.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

