MIAMI (WSVN) - Three prominent Miami-based real estate brothers on Friday are expected to appear before a federal judge after being charged with sex trafficking.

Twin brothers, Alon and Oren Alexander, were charged in two parallel state and a federal case.

In the state’s case, they were accused of luring and sexually assaulting multiple women in Miami. In the federal case, they are accused of sex trafficking multiple women, along with their older brother Tal Alexander.

A fourth friend, Ohan Fisherman, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after being charged with sexual assault relating to a 2016 New Year’s Eve incident involving the twins.

According to court documents, Fisherman held a victim down against her will as the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

Fisherman’s lawyer appeared in state court early Friday morning and told 7News he’s not expecting any federal charges against his client.

He paid a $25,000 bond and has $260,000 in collateral that was guaranteed by his new mother-in-law and newlywed wife, days after returning from their honeymoon in Japan.

Alon and Oren were expected to appear for a status hearing regarding bond for their state case on Thursday but couldn’t attend because they were being transferred into federal custody.

Tal was denied bond was previously denied bond by a federal, which expected to be the same for the twins.

